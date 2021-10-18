PHOTO ESSAY: NYPD Commissioner Visits Yeshiva of Flatbush To Announce Hate Crime Arrest

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea visited Yeshiva of Flatbush yesterday and announced the arrest of the individual responsible for pouring gasoline around the yeshiva and setting it on fire this past Thursday evening, October 14th.

Joining the meeting was Brooklyn South Commanding Officer Assistant Chief Michael Kemper, Commanding Officer of the 70th Precinct Inspector David Wall, Commanding Officer of Citywide Community Affairs Deputy Inspector Richie Taylor, Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein, Councilman Kalman Yeger, Mayor’s Office Assistant Commissioner Pinny Ringel, Head of Flatbush Yeshiva Rabbi Joseph Bayda, Flatbush Yeshiva Assistant Principal Rabbi David Galpert, Hatzalah CEO Yechiel Kalish, Flatbush Shomrim Coordinators Bob Moskovitz and Steve Weill, NYPD Clergy Liaison David Heskiel Flatbush Jewish Community Coalition Chair Josh Mehlman, Community Affairs Lieutenant Ira Jablonsky & community leaders Mitch Vilinsky, Joe Dweck, Judah Cohen, & David Assis.

The perpetrator, 39 year old female Sharee Jones of Brooklyn was charged with Reckless Endangerment as a Hate Crime and Arson for pouring gasoline around the yeshiva gate and lighting it on fire. There were no injuries Baruch Hashem, minor property damage was sustained to the sidewalk.

Deputy Inspector Taylor introduced everyone to Commissioner Shea, who received a very warm welcome. Commissioner Shea stated that any criminal act of hate in NYC will be thoroughly investigated and every appropriate resource will be utilized to bring those responsible into custody.

After the meeting, Commissioner Shea and others walked along Avenue J and stopped for lunch at Pizza Time where he took the time to say hi to dozens of pleasantly surprised kids and families, demonstrating that the NYPD understands the community’s concern and bringing a sense of security and professional police presence to the area.

Photo credits: Lensky Photo