NYC Workers To March Across Brooklyn Bridge In Protest Of Vax Mandate

New York City municipal employees are expected to march across the Brooklyn Bridge against the COVID vaccine mandate. All city workers must have their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine by 5 p.m. Friday if they want to come to work the morning of Nov. 1.

That follows a protest Sunday night at the Barclay’s Center in support of Kyrie Irving.

A crowd of people rallied as the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Charlotte Hornets at their home opener without their point guard.

At one point the protest turned violent when some demonstrators tried to break into the arena, clashing with security and police.

Irving has refused to get vaccinated.

As a result, he’s not getting paid.

The same could soon be said for thousands of city workers if they don’t get the shot by Friday.

That’s the threat from Mayor Bill de Blasio with vaccination rates lagging behind the general population at several large city agencies including the NYPD and the FDNY.

“It’s time now. If you don’t want to get vaccinated, you’ll be put on unpaid leave. Well, the vast majority of human beings go to work to get paid. And also, I think for a lot of our first responders, there’s a calling. They believe in the work, they care about the work. Those two factors I think are going to cause the vast majority to get vaccinated,” Mayor de Blasio said.

The mayor did offer a $500 incentive for city workers to get vaccinated and even that’s causing controversy, with several unions now demanding back pay for workers who already got vaccinated without a bonus.

