NYPD PBA Filed Lawsuit To Overturn DeBlasio City Employee Vax Mandate

The Police Benevolent Association of New York City on Monday filed a lawsuit against Mayor Bill de Blasio’s latest vaccine mandate requiring all city employees to get vaccinated or go on unpaid leave.

The union announced on Twitter it filed a lawsuit in Staten Island state Supreme Court that seeks to overturn the mandate. PBA leaders also plan to file a request in court for a temporary injunction preventing the mandate from being implemented by the city while the lawsuit proceeds.

In a letter to members, President Patrick J. Lynch called the lawsuit a “rapidly developing issue.”

“I am writing with an important update on our legal challenge to Mayor de Blasio’s vaccine mandate,” Lynch said. “This morning, the PBA filed our lawsuit in Staten Island state Supreme Court seeking to overturn the vaccine mandate announced last week.”

De Blasio’s order last Wednesday will require all of its municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, including police officers and firefighters, by Nov. 1.

