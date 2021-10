New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s huge re-election lead has narrowed slightly, but he is still 11 points ahead of Republican Jack Ciattarelli less than a week before the election, the final pre-election Monmouth Poll found Wednesday.

Murphy leads Ciattarelli 50%-39%, the university’s pollsters said. The same poll had Murphy ahead by 16 points in August and 13 points in September.

(Source: NBC New York)