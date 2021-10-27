BREAKING IN CROWN HEIGHTS: James Vincent Guilty In All Charges In Beating Of Rabbi Menachem Moscowitz

Jury finds James Vincent guilty of all charges in the anti Semitic beating of Rabbi Menachem Moscowitz in a totally unprovoked attack.

According to the investigation, on April 21, 2018, at approximately 1 p.m., the victim, a 52-year-old Jewish man, was walking home from his Synagogue after Sabbath prayers. He walked passed the defendant in the vicinity of Rutland Road and East 46th Street in East Flatbush, when the defendant allegedly yelled, “You f—-ing Jew, you Jews took my house and mortgage.” The victim continued walking.

The defendant then allegedly ran from behind the victim, placed his hands on his neck and applied pressure, the evidence shows. He then allegedly punched the victim in the head and body, put his arms around the victim’s head and applied pressure. Two bystanders intervened and the defendant continued to yell epithets regarding the victim’s religion as the victim picked up his yarmulke. The defendant then fled.

The victim suffered various injuries to the head and body.

He was arrested on April 27, 2018.

