DEBLASIO’S NYC: 10,000 Cops Set To Be Yanked Off Streets Over Vaccine Mandate

Yes. You read that correctly.

NYC Mayor DeBlasio is about to pull 10,000 NYPD officers off the streets of New York City.

Despite soaring crime rates, Hizzoner has made his beliefs clear: a lack of cops is less harmful to society than a lack of Covid vaccines.

With less than 48 hours left until Mayor de Blasio’s arbitrary vaccination deadline for city workers – and following a state judge’s refusal to pause the deadline despite the mandate’s chaotic rollout – police union leaders are warning New Yorkers that the NYPD brass is completely unprepared for the staffing shortage that will result from the mandate’s haphazard implementation.

As of Thursday morning, there were approximately 10,000 unvaccinated, uniformed NYPD members – which equals the staffing of dozens of patrol precincts – who will be barred from reporting for duty on Monday, Nov. 1, unless they have applied for a religious or medical exemption.

The NYPD has yet to announce any detailed plans to address the possible staffing shortage, and it still hasn’t published its own policies to implement the mandate. In a video message to NYPD members yesterday, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea admitted that many practical questions remain unanswered, even though it has been more than a week since Mayor de Blasio announced the mandate and more than a month since Commissioner Shea publicly threw his support behind the mandate.

“I can’t tell you what rules don’t exist yet,” Shea told members two days before the deadline, “so I don’t want to give you bad information.”

PBA President Patrick J. Lynch: “New York City cannot afford to have a police department that is weak, disorganized and totally dominated by the irrational whims of City Hall. Unfortunately, that’s what the NYPD has become. Commissioner Shea and his team should have told the Mayor that this mandate and his arbitrary Friday deadline were going to throw NYPD operations into chaos. Instead, they froze like deer in headlights. Now cops and New Yorkers are all wondering: what exactly will happen with the vaccine deadline strikes?”

