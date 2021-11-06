TONIGHT: Change Your Clocks On Motzei Shabbos – And Check Your Smoke Alarms

The end of daylight saving time is quickly approaching for much of the United States.

Standard time begins at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday. Millions of Americans will set their clocks back an hour before bed on Motzei Shabbos, gaining an hour of sleep.

The good news is you’ll get an extra hour of sleep in the morning on Sunday; but you may be confused for a while, as you get used to the sun setting earlier and find yourself recalculating what time it is now from what time it was the day before.

As daylight saving time ends for the year, safety experts start pushing the message: Don’t just turn back your clocks, but also check your alarms.

The risks of both carbon monoxide poisoning and home fires increase during colder months, so having working detectors can be life-saving.

A home fire death occurs approximately every three hours in the United States, killing 540 children each year, according to data from the National Fire Protection Association.

Ninety-six percent of families in the U.S. have smoke alarms, but 19 percent of the detectors do not work. A smoke alarm provides extra time for people to escape a fire so it crucial that batteries are changed often.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)