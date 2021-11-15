Senator Schumer Visits Kiryas Joel, Pays Visit To Satmar Rebbe [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Senator Schumer visited the village of Kiryas Joel on Sunday afternoon, where he was welcomed by Village Administrator Gedalye Szegedin.

Schumer, who was accompanied by Ezra Friedlander, had lunch in Kiryas Joel with Village Administrator Gedalye Szegedin and others where Szegedin gave the Senator an overview of the incredible growth of the Village and expressed his appreciation to the Senator for his help in ensuring the vibrancy of the community.

Schumer also paid a visit to the home of the Satmar Rebbe of Kiryas Joel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)