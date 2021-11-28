WATCH IT: Facui Fires Back At Senator Cruz Over Call For Him To Be Prosecuted “What Happened On Jan 6, Senator?”

Appearing on Face the Nation Sunday, Dr Anthony Fauci, the infectious disease expert went after Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) — who, earlier this year, called on the attorney general to prosecute Fauci. The attack on Cruz came as part of a rant from Fauci about what he dismissed as “theater” from critics such as Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)

Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan referenced Cruz.

“Senator Cruz told the attorney general you should be prosecuted,” she said.

Fauci laughed at the notion.

“I should be prosecuted?!” Fauci said. “What happened on Jan. 6, senator?!”

