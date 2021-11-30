UNDERCOVER: Rabbi “A.” Named As New Rav For Shin Bet And Mossad

The Shin Bet and Mossad intelligence agencies recently appointed Rabbi A. as their new Rav, a B’Sheva journalist reported.

Rabbi A. will answer shailos for frum intelligence employees, whose top-secret operations often involve issues of national security and matters of life and death, requiring him to be available to speak to agents on Shabbos and Yom Tov.

According to various Israeli media reports over the past several years, there are many religious members of the Mossad and Shin Bet, including Chareidim, and their numbers are growing.

The identity of the new Rav is banned from publication as well as the identities of past Rabbanim who served in the role.

An Arutz Sheva report revealed some details about the new Rav that were permitted to be published: Rabbi A. is a known figure in the Dati Leumi world, served as a Rav on a Dati Leumi yishuv, and has served for dozens of years in positions in chinuch, Rabbanus and hora’ah.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)