A Menorah was lit on the last day of Chanukah by FBI Assistant Director in Charge of the NY office, Michael Driscoll.

Driscoll was joined by Chaplains Rabbi Alvin Kass and Rabbi Abe Friedman.

“Honored to light the menorah on the eighth and final day of Hanukkah, an annual reminder how light can overcome the darkness”, Driscoll said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)