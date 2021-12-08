ISRAEL TO REMAIN CLOSED: Extends More Stringent Coronavirus Regulations By Another Week

Israel is apparently extending the more stringent Covid-19 quarantine regulations that were enacted a few weeks ago by an additional seven days. Channel 12 news in Israel reported the extension of the stricter regulations that caused a severe drop in travel to and from the country recently and said that the Government decided upon the longer time frame in an effort to curb the spread of the Omicron strain of the virus in Israel.

The regulations included a mandatory isolation period for anyone entering the country, including Israelis who recovering coronavirus patients and those who have received even three vaccinations. All travelers are required to take a PCR test before boarding a flight to Israel, in Ben Gurion Airport upon their return to the country, and then they must go home to enter into isolation for a minimum of three days.

After three days, they are allowed to exit isolation in order to take another PCR test, if that too is negative, then they will be allowed out of isolation. If the traveler does not take a PCR test, they must remain in isolation for two weeks.

Israel also recently closed its borders once again to all non-citizens, and the borders will remain closed until further notice.

