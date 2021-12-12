TRAGIC UPDATE FROM WOODMERE: 15-Year-Old Girl R”L Killed In Crash By Drunk Driver; 38-Year-Old Woman Remains Critical

Tragedy struck the Great Neck and Five Towns Jewish communities on Sunday, as word spread of a horrific crash on Motzei Shabbos, involving a vehicle with girls returning from a Camp Sternberg reunion.
Nassau County Police tell YWN that just before 11:00PM, an Audi turning southbound onto Peninsula Boulevard from Edward Avenue collided with a blue 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by Arlin Javier Aguilera travelling northbound on Peninsula Boulevard.
A Hatzolah member happened to be on the block at the time and radioed for backup and began providing care to the victims. Hatzolah worked tirelessly to render aid, and transport the victims, using massive amounts of resources dispatched within minutes to the scene.
Unfortunately, rumors have been viral on social media since the crash, stating that two victims were deceased. That is incorrect.
Tragically, YWN regrets to update that 15-year-old Liel Namdar A”H from Great Neck was Niftar from massive injuries sustained in the crash. Levaya details were still being finalized as of 9:45AM.
Additionally, please say Tehillim for Miriam bas Yocheved, a 38-year-old woman who is in critical condition and needs our Tefilos.
Two other occupants remain hospitalized from the Audi in stable condition. The occupants of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries.
The Achiezer organization has been working tirelessly with local authorities to ensure proper Kavod Hames, with numerous volunteers working at the scene all night as well as Achiezer teams in the various hospitals and working with the family.
Police tell YWN that Arlin Javier Aguilera, 34, of West Hempstead, was arrested on charges of second-degree vehicular manslaughter, second-degree vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated. He is expected to be arraigned on Sunday.
Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…
Why does YWN feel the need to post this???? What importance does this play in the life of anyone who sees this post?? For the families involved, they’ll find out. For those not involved this does nothing other than create “hock” and start rumors etc. This is a terrible trend YWN has of posting “sensationalizing” things for views and it’s utterly despicable to capitalize on someone else’s tragedy. Nobody is getting inconvenienced by traffic in this area at this hour so what legitimate purpose does this posy actually serve? Sick sick sick.
The only point in publicizing such sad events is to suggest ways we can help out. YWN should do that every time it wants to post about these.
Refua shleima
idonthaveneidea made a valid point
If you have the names of cholim for us to daven for, then it would be purposeful. Otherwise, sensationalism.
they post news whats wrong wrong with that
Serves a purpose to wake us up and do teshuva!!
A)It gives us an opportunity to recite Tehilim for the unfortunate victims.
B) It allows us to contemplate Hashems greatness and awesomeness, in seeing his Midas Hadin.
C) It may serve to inspire others in adhering to the mitzva of “vnishmartem meoid lnafshoiseichem”
May Hashem grant all the victims a complete and speedy recovery!
Idonthaveneidea,
Woodmere is a busy place especially Saturday night
People seem to be Jewish so we should daven for them
Those are two reasons why this article should be up
It’s that hatzolah are heroes and always there in a moments notice they are our saviors our religion
You see for the Chaeidi lite community religion is a bit of Zionism and a bit of hatzolah as their heroes. as they can’t turn to our Torah heroes who don’t support their initiative
idonthaveneidea: go get a life…
Well, it can inspire hatred for the drunk driver, Javier whatever the f its name is. Let’s hope he suffers for the rest of his hopefully short remaining life, that piece of garbage.
Correct name for Miriam is Miriam bas Pesia Yocheved. It’s also good for people to know that the girl who you didn’t mention is out of the hospital and doing okay Baruch Hashem, but people should please still daven for her emotional recovery (as for the others as well). Her name is Rachel Esther has Tamar.