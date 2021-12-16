Hilula of Baba Sali in Danger of Being Canceled in Wake of Meron Disaster

The hilula of the Baba Sali ZT”L is in serious jeopardy of being canceled due to lack of funding for the event and concerns about safety following last year’s disaster in Meron.

The group that oversees the kever of the Baba Sali is in discussions with government officials about the event – scheduled to take place in Netivot in three weeks – as they race to get the necessary funding and security measures implemented ahead of the Yom Hilula.

The mayor of Netivot has said that the city will not take responsibility for the event.

“In these circumstances, when there is no state budget to fund the celebration, Netivot municipality can not bear the financial burden of organizing the event,” the mayor said.

