Gadol Hador Makes Rare Request From Every Member Of Klal Yisroel

When a Gadol asks everyone in Klal Yisroel to do something, it’s rare. It’s huge. And that is why Rav Chaim’s emergency request just released several days ago has been making front-page headlines: (Original below)

“BSD Cheshvan 5782

I ask everyone to partner with me to save the life of my friend, a huge talmid chacham…His situation has touched my heart and is close to being one of pikuach nefesh. All those who help, I will remember them for good. They will merit to raise their children to Torah and to the chuppah, and no sickness or harm should befall upon their families. They will be blessed with children, life and sustenance.

Chaim Kanievsky”

Right now a dear talmid of the Gadol Hador and a beloved father of young children is hovering between life and death. His young wife and children sit by his side davening and crying. They are literally begging Hashem not to take their father away. Rav Chaim has extended a chilling Bracha for those who help here to raise the funds for the emergency surgery: “No sickness or harm should befall upon their families.”

But there’s more– All those who donate very generously will receive a special coin with the Bracha of Rav Chaim engraved upon it– A symbol of Rav Chaim’s gratitude for your generosity in honor of your contribution to what he considers an extremely important cause.

Funds are being urgently collected by the Vaad HaRabbanim here to save this man’s life. Doctors say he only has days left.