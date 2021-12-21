AND THEN THERE WERE FOUR!: Israel’s Health Ministry Approves Fourth Shot for At-Risk Groups

An Israel Health Ministry panel of experts has approved a world-first fourth dose of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for certain at-risk groups, as Omicron threatens to unleash a massive wave of new infections across the country.

The panel, called the Pandemic Treatment Staff, recommended that adults over the age of 60 and other people at elevated risk for serious illness should get the fourth dose, so long as they received the third dose at least four months ago.

The decision still needs final approval from Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash.

In a statement, PM Bennett hailed the recommendation, saying, “This is wonderful news that will assist us in getting through the Omicron wave that is engulfing the world,” adding that the fourth dose will also be made available to health care workers.

