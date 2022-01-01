IDF STRIKES GAZA After Rockets Land Off Tel Aviv Coast [VIDEOS]

The IDF carried out retaliatory airstrikes in Gaza late Motzei Shabbos, after two rockets fired from Gaza landed in the sea off the Tel Aviv coast on Shabbos morning.

It was not immediately clear whether the rockets were meant to hit Israel, but Gaza-based terrorist groups often test-fire missiles toward the sea.

Apart from a single incident in September, there has been no cross-border rocket fire since a cease-fire ended an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas in May.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem / AP)