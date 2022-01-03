BITTERSWEET: Son of Meron Victim Named After Father [VIDEO]

Tears flowed freely this morning in Beitar as the newborn son of a Meron victim was named after his father – Elazar Mordechai ben Elazar Mordechai Goldberg.

The father, a beloved melamed who was tragically killed in the deadly crush on Lag BaOmer in Meron 8 months ago, left behind a widow and 4 young orphans, as well as an unborn son who has now been named after his father.

The father’s rebbe and manhig, the Shidlovsta Rebbe, served as the sandek and the young boy’s grandfather – the father of the niftar – performed the emotional krias sheim.

