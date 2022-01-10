Surprising: Left-Wing Activist Slams Israeli Media For Ignoring Criticism Of Bennett

The known left-wing activist Adv. Eldad Yaniv surprised his followers in recent days by slamming the media for its “hands-off” stance toward Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, in marked contrast to its unremitting criticism of former prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

On Sunday, Yaniv also slammed the media for not covering the many protests in front of Bennett’s home in Ra’anana, in contrast to the weekly protests when Netanyahu was in power, which was extensively and repeatedly covered by the media on a weekly basis.

“You’re offended when Yair Netanyahu calls you propaganda channels,” Yaniv wrote on Twitter.

“But this is a week when who knows how many thousands of people are protesting outside the home of Prime Minister Bennett. And you don’t report it. But it’s being reported – in networks that are becoming more relevant than yours. This isn’t journalism – it’s propaganda. Ignoring reality and not reporting it – it’s shameful.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)