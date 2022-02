YWN regrets to inform you of the Prtira of Rebbitzen Hinda Cohen A”H, the wife of the Toldos Aharon Rebbe. She was 74.

The Rebbitzen was sick for the past year, and was Niftar on Wednesday evening at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, with her family by Yetziyas Neshamah.

Further information and Levaya details will be published when they become available to us.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

