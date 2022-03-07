Flatbush: Elderly Man Assaulted While Going To Shul [VIDEOS]

Flatbvush – An elderly Jewish man was robbed and assaulted while waiting for his ride to take him to Shul on Monday morning.

The assault occurred in the area of East 14 Street and Avenue J at around 6:30AM. Flatbush Shomrim was at the scene at the Shul on Ave M & East 18 where the victim was taken, and coordinated the scene with Hatzolah, and the NYPD.

The man was repeatedly struck in the face and head with a metal pole, and his money was taken.

He was transported by Flatbush Hatzolah to a local hospital with facial injuries.

There were no anti-Semitic words exchanged, and the NYPD and Shomrim are obtaining security camera footage.

