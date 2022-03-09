TRAGEDY IN LAKEWOOD: Father Of Five R”L Killed In Horrific Crash

Tragedy struck the Lakewood community on Wednesday, with the tragic passing of a young man.
According to Lakewood Alerts, R’ Feivel Mandel Z”L was the victim of a horrific crash at the intersection of Courtney Road and Clifton Avenue.
According to security camera footage obtained by YWN, it appears the victim was making turn, when a vehicle traveling a very high-rate of speed slammed into his car. He was ejected from the vehicle. The engine from his car was found nearly 250 feet away on private property.