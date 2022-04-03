HATE IN WILLIAMSBURG: Pack Of Six Thugs Randomly Beat Hasidic Man – Just For Being Jewish

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating a Friday night attack on a Hasidic man in Brooklyn.

Around 7:55 p.m., the 21-year-old victim was walking along Gerry Street near Harrison Avenue when the suspects approached him before punching and kicking him to the ground in an unprovoked attack, authorities said.

The victim had absolutely no interaction with the teens before they ran up and attacked.

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.

Late Shabbos afternoon, the NYPD said that one 16 year old suspect was taken into custody.

The individuals are described as follows:

Individual #1: Male, dark complexion with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a blue winter jacket, a black hood sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Individual #2: Male, medium complexion with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, a grey hood sweatshirt, black jeans and white sneakers.

Individual #3: Male, dark complexion with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket with a fur lined hood, black jeans and black sneakers.

Individual #4: Male, dark complexion with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a blue, white and red winter hooded jacket, blue jeans and sneakers.

Individual #5: Male, dark complexion with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded winter jacket, black sweatpants, a black backpack and white sneakers.

Individual #6: Male, medium complexion with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket with fur lined hood, jeans and sneakers.