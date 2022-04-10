HORROR IN LAKEWOOD: Man Faces Attempted Murder, Carjacking, Bias Charges After Violent Friday Crime-Spree

An Ocean County man faces attempted murder and other charges after detectives say he targeted Orthodox Jews when he carjacked a vehicle, struck two pedestrians with it and stabbed a man in the chest, Lakewood Alerts reported.

Dion Marsh, 27, of Manchester Township, is charged with three counts of attempted murder, weapons possession and three counts of bias intimidation for a series of violent crimes that occurred Friday afternoon in Lakewood, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

At least two Orthodox Jews were in critical condition from these incidents.

The FBI’s New Jersey office said it is closely following the investigation, and will get involved if it is determined that the suspect violated federal laws.

