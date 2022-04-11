TERROR IN JERUSALEM: 5 Israelis Injured In Car Crash After Arab Hurl Rocks

Five Israelis, parents and three children, were mildly injured on Monday after Arabs threw rocks at their car, causing it to crash.

The victims were in their car near Neve Yaakov, which is located near Beit Hanina. Arabs from the neighborhood often wait at nearby intersections to ambush and harass Jewish drivers driving to and from Neve Yaakov, especially during tense periods.

Emergency paramedics treated the victims at the scene and evacuated the mother and three children to Hadassah Har Hatzofim.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)