Next To Beitar Illit: Arab Throws Molotov Cocktails At Soldiers, Is Shot Dead

An IDF soldier opened fire at a Palestinian youth who threw Molotov cocktails at Israeli forces near the village of Husan next to Beitar Illit.

The Palestinian, a 12-year-old boy, was fatally wounded and was pronounced dead shortly later.

The IDF noted that riots were taking place in the area with the participation of hundreds of Palestinians.

Earlier this week, a Palestinian woman rushed at IDF soldiers and after she failed to heed calls to stop, was shot. She was evacuated to the hospital and was pronounced dead shortly later.

