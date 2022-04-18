VIDEOS & PHOTOS: Thousands Attend Birchas Kohanim At Kosel

Thousands attended the 51st annual Birchas Kohanim at the Kosel on Monday morning, the second day of Chol Hamoed Pesach.

Security was noticeably extra tight, following a day of Palestinian attacks against Jews in the Old City and on buses heading to the Kosel. There were no incidents reported.

This year, there will be a second Birchas Kohanim on Wednesday morning.

Following the Birchas Kohanim today, Israel Sephardic Chief Rabbi, Hagaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef led thousands in Kabolas Ol Malchus Shomayim.

VIDEOS & PHOTOS BELOW VIA JOE E.

