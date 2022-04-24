FDNY Says E-Bikes Caused 4 Fires Across NYC In Just One Day [VIDEO]

The FDNY responded to four fires in a 24 hour span between Wednesday and Thursday. And all those fires had a common culprit, officials said: lithium-ion batteries, specifically in electric scooters/E-Bikes.
A total of 12 people were injured as a result of the fires, which took place in Brooklyn and Manhattan. In 2022 so far, there have been more than 40 fires caused by lithium-ion batteries, resulting in 20 injuries total, officials said.
One of those fires was on East 9th Street in Kensington, Brooklyn.
The FDNY created a video sharing safety tips on how to safely charges, store and throw away e-batteries.
If using a lithium-ion battery, follow the manufacturer’s instructions for charging and storage. Always use the manufacturer’s cord and power adapter made specifically for the device. If a battery overheats, discontinue use immediately. See more at https://t.co/NpwdRdlElY pic.twitter.com/YKxx2tKK8N
These things are dangerous to so many in numerous ways. They are not regulated, not registered and the riders do not carry insurance. They go fast, ride in sidewalks and streets alike even on busy commercial streets and residential alike and they go in all directions. If they’re catching fire, maybe some sleepy governmental affairs office will address their dangers FINALLY.