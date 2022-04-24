FDNY Says E-Bikes Caused 4 Fires Across NYC In Just One Day [VIDEO]

The FDNY responded to four fires in a 24 hour span between Wednesday and Thursday. And all those fires had a common culprit, officials said: lithium-ion batteries, specifically in electric scooters/E-Bikes.

A total of 12 people were injured as a result of the fires, which took place in Brooklyn and Manhattan. In 2022 so far, there have been more than 40 fires caused by lithium-ion batteries, resulting in 20 injuries total, officials said.

One of those fires was on East 9th Street in Kensington, Brooklyn.

The FDNY created a video sharing safety tips on how to safely charges, store and throw away e-batteries.

If using a lithium-ion battery, follow the manufacturer’s instructions for charging and storage. Always use the manufacturer’s cord and power adapter made specifically for the device. If a battery overheats, discontinue use immediately. See more at https://t.co/NpwdRdlElY pic.twitter.com/YKxx2tKK8N — FDNY (@FDNY) April 22, 2022

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)