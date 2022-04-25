Shin Bet Exposes Islamic Jihad Terror Cell, Including Mother Of 4

It was released for publication on Monday that the Shin Bet in recent months exposed and captured an Islamic Jihad terror cell that planned to carry out attacks against Israeli targets in Yeudah and Shomron.

Eight Palestinians from Jenin and the surrounding villages who were recruited by Islamic Jihad operatives from the Gaza Strip were arrested by Israeli security forces.

Interrogation of the cell members revealed that they were recruited on social media by Ahmad Nabil Ahmad Judeh, an Islamic Jihad operative in the Gaza Strip who oversees the recruitment of potential terrorists.

One of the prominent cell members was Yasmin Shaaban, a 40-year-old mother of four who previously served a prison sentence for her involvement in the planning of a suicide bombing. Another prominent member was Muhammad Yassin, who recruited several other members from his village of Deir Abu Daif near Jenin.

Members of the cell received materials from the Gaza Strip and manufactured a high-quality rocket-shaped explosive device that they planned to use to carry out attacks against local farmers.

“This was the thwarting of a terrorist cell that acted under the direct instructions of Islamic Jihad operatives from the Gaza Strip to advance major terror attacks against Israeli targets,” the Shin Bet stated.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)