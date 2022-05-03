U.S. Rep Antonio Delgado Is NY’s New Lieutenant Governor, Hochul Says

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul named U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado as New York’s next lieutenant governor.

Delgado, a Democrat, will take on the largely ceremonial role previously formerly held by Brian Benjamin, who resigned following his arrest for federal corruption charges he denies.

Hochul touted fellow Delgado’s work in Congress on bills to help veterans, small business and those with student loan debt.

It was unclear immediately when Delgado, who was first elected in 2018 to represent the Hudson Valley and the Catskills, would take office.

