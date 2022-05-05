BORO PARK: Jewish Man R”L Struck & Killed By Hit-And-Run Vehicle On 9 Avenue

A man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Boro Park, Thursday morning.

Sources tell YWN that the victim was riding a bike on 9th Avenue and 38th Street, when a vehicle driving the same way struck him.

EMS rushed the man to Maimonides Hospital, where was was pronounced dead. He was identified as a Jewish man.

The NYPD Highway Division is on the scene conducting an investigation, and working on identifying the vehicle which fled the scene.

Chesed Shel Emes and Misaskim were working to ensure Kavod Hames.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)