FLATBUSH: Senator Felder Offers $5,000 Reward For Information on Hate Crime

A Jewish teen was attacked on Avenue M in Midwood on Tuesday afternoon and Senator Felder is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension, arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for the hate crime. If you have any information on this hate crime, please call the NYPD at 1-800-577-8477 (TIPS).

“I am shocked and appalled at this violent act of anti-Semitism smack in middle of our neighborhood in broad daylight! I’m calling on anyone with information about this horrendous attack to let the NYPD know immediately,” said Senator Felder. “Criminals who terrorize communities with hate crimes must be prosecuted beyond the full extent of our current laws!”

As YWN reported, the victim and his friend, both 18 year old Yeshiva Bochrim, were at Avenue M and East 18th Street in Midwood at approximately 2p.m., when another group of individuals walked up to the two Jews and demanded that they say ‘Free Palestine.’ One of the assailants then punched the victim in the face. The assailants then fled towards Elm Avenue. The victim suffered a bloodied eye and was transported by Flatbush Hatzolah to Maimonides Medical Center.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)