MAILBAG: This Was My Welcome To NYC Last Night

After spending the weekend between Toms River, NJ, and then Pomona, NY on Sunday afternoon, this was my welcome to NYC.

I have always been a proud New Yorker, growing up in Brooklyn and attending local yeshivas, and over the years being involved in various community organizations, I was always inspired by the quality of life and the convenience of raising a family within the community.

I like many of my friends see myself anchored in Brooklyn.

The last few years the city as a whole has transitioned to a very different place a place that is reminiscing the 80’s in NYC. From a vibrant city, we awake daily to the news of killings, robberies and crime at levels we haven’t seen in the last many decades. Many of these are taking place in broad daylight. The lawlessness is also affecting our community by daily anti-semitic incidents in our own back yards.

Our quality of life has changed, our streets are littered with trash, our subways are a safe haven for crime and being utilized as homeless shelters for those in need. Our highways overtaken by unregistered cars, mopeds as well as dirt bikes and ATVs.

These crimes are being overlooked by the NYPD because they know that even if they do crack down the system won’t prosecute these criminals for their actions.

Our community and many other communities in NYC are suffering from many of the liberal policies that have been put into place over the last couple of years.

The issues will continue to spiral out of control if those responsible for the lawlessness aren’t prosecuted and punished for their actions.

From bail reform to defunding our police we are giving a green light to criminals to rule the city this encouraging residents to exit the city in masses.

Out of 8 siblings, my wife and I are the only ones left in Brooklyn, all of them fleeing this once beautiful city to live in a place that has recaptured the quality of life they want.

I no longer feel anchored down. I am no longer proud of NYC. I no longer have hope for change in NYC.

What we witness on a daily basis here is foreign to my siblings in their new communities.

Our leaders should be ashamed of themselves, I blame them more than I blame the criminals commenting crime. Because as leaders they need to put policies in place that will end this horrible cycle that New Yorkers are going through.

~A fellow NY’er

Name withheld upon request

NOTE: The views expressed here are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of YWN.

