WATCH: Schumer Says “MAGA Republicans” Contributed to Buffalo Mass Shooting

During a Senate speech on Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said rhetoric from “MAGA Republicans,” Fox News – and specifically its top host Tucker Carlson – is fueling racism in the country.

He said that Carlson’s rhetoric warning against “great replacement theory” added fuel to racist’s beliefs about minorities seeking to “replace” them in American society.

“According to one measure by the New York Times, Fox’s top political pundit, Tucker Carlson, has spewed rhetoric that echoes replacement theory at least 400 times on his show since 2016. 400 times,” Schumer said. “This is a poison that is being spread by one of the largest news organizations in our country.”

“The message is not always explicit, but we’ve all seen the pattern,” he continued. “Every time MAGA Republicans or pundits wrongly vilify immigrants and call them ‘invaders,’ every time they falsely claim that millions of undocumented people cast ballots in our elections, every time loud, bigoted voices bemoan the disintegration of a ‘classic America’ the subtext is clear.”

“These hard-right MAGA Republicans argue that people of color in minority communities are somehow posing a threat, a threat to the American way of life,” he said.

