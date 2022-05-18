Rockland Chaveirim Assist Hatzolah In Removing Injured Hiker From Kakiat Park [PHOTOS]

Rockland Chaveirim received a frantic call on Tuesday afternoon from a group of female hikers in Kakiat Park, with the caller stating that one of them had fallen, sustained injuries and fainted – possibly from dehydration.

Chaveirim and Hatzolah members swiftly responded to the area, forming a group and heading down the trail towards the injured hiker. Once the volunteers reached the hiker in need of assistance, Hatzolah and Chaveirim spent approximately 30 minutes providing initial treatment to the patient.

Once the woman gained her footing, a specialized stretcher was brought up to assist in the evacuation of the woman from the trail. Together, Hatzolah and Chaveirim members brought the woman down the mountain and to safety.

Thankfully, the injured hiker did not require hospitalization and was able to return home following her frightening ordeal.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)