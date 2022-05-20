Hebrew U Suspends Arab Students For Spitting At Jews

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem suspended two Arab students after they spat at Jewish students participating in a demonstration on campus.

The Jewish students at the demonstration, which was held to demand increased security on campus, were holding Israeli flags. Two Arab students approached them and spit at them.

The Jewish students filed a complaint with the administration and the Arab students were suspended.

“Public pressure work,” said Avraham Hasson, the head of the Hebrew University Likud student organization. “Following the difficult sights we’ve seen on university campuses in recent days, we made a decision to end our silence and demand the return of security and national pride to our campus. We’ll continue to shout and fight to ensure that these events don’t reoccur. We thank the university administration for its speedy and decisive response.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)