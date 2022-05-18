Slight Improvement In Rebbetzin Lau’s Condition

About a month after Chief Rabbi Dovid Lau’s wife suffered a stroke and was hospitalized in the ICU at Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah, she has improved enough to be transferred from the ICU to a general ward.

HaRav Lau’s office issued a statement on Wednesday morning: “The Rav’s family has requested to update that b’chasdei Shamayim and b’zechus of the tzibur’s tefillos, the Rebbetzin’s condition slightly improved and she has left the ICU.”

“The Rav’s family is very grateful to the public in Israel and around the world who davened and were mekabel good deeds for the Rebbetzin’s zechus.”

The statement continued that the family wishes to “thank all the devoted staff members at the ICU in Beilinson who treated the Rebbetzin with endless devotion.”

On Tuesday, Chief Rabbi Rav Yitzchak Yosef made a surprise visit to HaRav Lau’s to inquire about his wife.

The public is asked to continue davening for the refuah sheleimah of Tziporah Feiga bas Hadassah b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)