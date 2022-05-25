Another Lieberman Plot: 25% Of Chareidi Chinuch Budget To Be Cut

In another decree aimed at Chareidim, Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman is initiating huge cuts in Chareidi educational networks, Kan News reported on Monday evening.

According to the report, Lieberman is seeking to implement reform in which institutions that don’t meet the requirements of the State’s core curriculum will lose a quarter of their budget, an amount estimated by the Finance Ministry to be billions of shekels.

The measures are aimed at the educational networks associated with the Chareidi parties, the Maayan HaChinuch HaTorani of Shas and Chinuch Atzmai of UTJ.

The reform will immediately cut the budget of the educational networks by 25%. The schools will be able to receive an additional budget if their students pass tests in English, math, and Hebrew.

Religious Zionist MK Avi Maoz responded to the report by stating: “Orbach, Elkin, Kahana – you’re about to be partners in an evil decree against limmud Torah. Do you remember in which eras they issued decrees against limmud Torah and who did it? Be ashamed.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)