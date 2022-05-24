SCHOOL SLAUGHTER: 14 Students, One Teacher Killed, Many Others Injured In Texas School Shooting

Fourteen students and a teacher are dead after a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

The 18-year-old suspect, a student at Uvalde High School, is also dead, he said.

“He shot and killed horrifically and incomprehensibly 14 students and killed a teacher,” Abbott said during an unrelated press briefing.

The suspect also allegedly shot his grandmother before entering the school and again opening fire, Abbott said. He did not say anything further about her condition.

Abbott said the shooter had a handgun and also possibly a rifle.

Two officers were among those shot, and are in stable condition.

