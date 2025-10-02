KIDDUSH HASHEM: 2 Years After Yom Kippur Clashes: “Hashem Hu Elokim” In Gan Meir In Tel Aviv

Over 1,500 mispallelim davened on Yom Kippur at Gan Meir in Tel Aviv for tefillos organized by the Rosh Yehudi organization.

A large number of police forces were deployed to the area at the order of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to ensure the tefillos were held without disturbances – and indeed, order was maintained throughout the day.

Yisrael Zeira, the chairman of Rosh Yehudi, said at the end of the fast: “There was an electrifying atmosphere of kedushah. Although the place is less central than Dizengoff Square, Tel Aviv residents arrived in droves and davened.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)