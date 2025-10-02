Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

KIDDUSH HASHEM: 2 Years After Yom Kippur Clashes: “Hashem Hu Elokim” In Gan Meir In Tel Aviv

Over 1,500 mispallelim davened on Yom Kippur at Gan Meir in Tel Aviv for tefillos organized by the Rosh Yehudi organization.

A large number of police forces were deployed to the area at the order of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to ensure the tefillos were held without disturbances – and indeed, order was maintained throughout the day.

Yisrael Zeira, the chairman of  Rosh Yehudi, said at the end of the fast: “There was an electrifying atmosphere of kedushah. Although the place is less central than Dizengoff Square, Tel Aviv residents arrived in droves and davened.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

