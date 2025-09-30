Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Poll: Israelis Overwhelmingly Back Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan but Doubt It Will Ever Happen

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shakes hands with President Donald Trump after a news conference in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A survey shows overwhelming Israeli support for President Donald Trump’s proposed framework to end the Gaza war — but deep skepticism over whether the plan will ever materialize.

The poll, conducted after Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s joint press conference unveiling the peace initiative on Monday, found 71 percent of Israelis support the plan. Among Arab citizens, backing was even stronger, with 93 percent in favor.

Yet despite the broad approval, only 12 percent of respondents said they believe the plan has a high probability or certainty of being carried out. The gap highlights a recurring dynamic in Israeli politics: popular support for American-led diplomacy coupled with doubts about its feasibility.

The survey also probed reactions to Netanyahu’s apology to Qatar’s prime minister following an Israeli airstrike in Doha that targeted Hamas political leaders. Israelis were sharply divided — about half said the apology was the right move given Qatar’s role in mediation and regional ties, while right-wing voters mostly opposed it.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

