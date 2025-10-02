Israeli Navy Seizes Sumud Terror Flotilla, Arrests 425 Terror Supporters

The Israeli Navy seized 41 vessels and arrested 425 terror supporters aboard the ships after the Global Sumud Flotilla entered Israel’s territorial waters on Wednesday evening, Yom Kippur, with the aim of violating Israel’s blockade on the Gaza Strip.

Shayetet 13 commandos simultaneously took control of the six leading ships. During the takeover, one of the vessels began to sink due to a technical malfunction, and the Navy fighters rescued the terror supporters who were on board.

The “unprecedented operation” took over 12 hours.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry stated: “The Hamas-Sumud provocation is over. None of the Hamas-Sumud provocation yachts has succeeded in its attempt to enter an active combat zone or breach the lawful naval blockade.”

“All the passengers are safe and in good health. They are making their way safely to Israel, from where they will be deported to Europe.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu stated, “I commend the soldiers and commanders of the Navy who carried out their activity during Yom Kippur in the most professional and efficient manner. Their important activity prevented the entry of dozens of vessels into the war zone and repelled a campaign of delegitimization against Israel.”

In the video below, Navy ships and seized flotilla vessels enter the Ashdod base:

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated on Motzei Yom Kippur in Israel)