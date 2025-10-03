HORRIBLE: Police Admit One Victim in Manchester Shul Attack Was Likely Shot by Officers

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that one of the victims killed during a Yom Kippur terror attack at a shul may have been struck by gunfire from armed officers responding to the scene. The victims were identified as Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Kravitz hy”d, 66, though it wasn’t clear which one had been shot by police.

Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson said forensic evidence indicates that the terrorist, identified as Jihad al-Shamie, was not armed with a firearm during Wednesday’s attack. “The only shots fired were from GMP’s Authorised Firearms Officers as they worked to prevent the offender from entering the synagogue and causing further harm to our Jewish community,” Watson said.

A Home Office pathologist confirmed that one victim sustained a gunshot wound. Police believe the injury “may sadly have been sustained as a tragic and unforeseen consequence” of officers’ actions to halt the attack. Another victim also suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Both were reportedly standing close together behind the shul door as mispalelim fought to block the attacker’s entry.

In total, three people were wounded in the attack. Watson praised the community’s response, saying, “It is believed that both victims were close together behind the synagogue door, as worshippers acted bravely to prevent the attacker from gaining entry.”

He added: “Our thoughts and prayers remain with all of the families, and the wider community, impacted by this incident across Greater Manchester and beyond. Specialist officers are providing support and care for all of those directly affected, including our brave first responders.”

