INSANITY IN NYC: Subway Slasher Was Arrested and Released Just the Day Before Attack

In a prime example of the leftist insanity run amok in the Big Apple, the New York Post revealed that a man arrested over the weekend after stabbing two people on a subway had been arrested just a day earlier for brandishing a knife – and promptly released.

Donny Ubiera, 32, stabbed a man on Friday and another on Saturday, but was also arrested the day prior to his first attack after displaying a large knife to police officers, the Post reports. After spending the night in prison, the suspect was allowed to walk free for “time served.”

The very next day, Ubiera went on an unprovoked attack on a 62-year-old man on the southbound 7 train, who he slashed across the face. Then, on Saturday, the suspect attacked another person – a 55-year-old man who he stabbed in the neck.

Ubiera was finally arrested – again – 12 hours after the second stabbing attack. He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, assault, and weapons possession. He’s now locked up. For how long? We’ll see.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)