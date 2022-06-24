Pinny Ringel Receives Unanimous Support From Kehilos and Mosdos In Borough Park In Race For District Leader

Longtime community askan Pinny Ringel has received the backing of all major Chassidic sects and school administrators in Borough Park in the race for District Leader of the 48th Assembly District in Tuesday’s primary.

“At a time when the Orthodox community finds itself under constant attacks, and as we foster our positive relationships with government leadership, we need responsible and experienced representation in every local position possible,” read a statement signed by a coalition of congregations calling itself “Borough Park United.” The list includes Bobov, Belz, Satmar, Sanz-Klausenburg, Gur, Viznitz, Krasna, Pupa, Svker, Spinka and Rachmastrivka, as well as the heads of Bais Yaakov, Bnos Chaya, Bnei Torah, Tomer Dvora, Darkei Chaim, Vien and other major schools have also added their signatures.

Ringel has a 20-year track record of advocating for frum Jews and serving as a bridge between the community and government in a very effective way.

He first served as community liaison to former Councilman and now-State Senator Simcha Felder where he represented him in community board meetings and police council meetings. In 2009, Ringel was hired by Bill de Blasio as his Jewish outreach director in the Office of Public Advocate and joined him when he became mayor.

Ringel stood out as a loyal and trusted advisors to the former mayor and served as the community’s representative in City Hall in one of the most challenging times for frum Jews in the city. He always had an open door and effectively used his position – first at the Administration for Children’s Services and later on as Assistant Commissioner of the Mayor’s Community Affairs Unit – to assist every individual who reached out for help and worked tirelessly to protect the community’s rights and advocate for its needs.

“Ringel is the only candidate who brought us to the point that our community was respected in the highest level of government and that the politicians maintain warm relations and visit our community,” the leaders stressed in the endorsement.

District Leaders are volunteer positions and select candidates for judgeships in Civil and Supreme Court and help them get on the ballot. They also serve as a member of the county party’s executive committee, which votes for the party’s leadership.

The primary is on Tuesday, June 28. Early voting started on June 18 through Sunday, June 26.

