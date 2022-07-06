A Jewish “Terrorist” Organization We Can Be Proud Of

A Jewish woman and her son were rescued from an Arab village near Shechem in a complex IDF operation early Tuesday morning.

The woman was being held against her will in a Palestinian village and was subject to terrible abuse. She turned to the anti-assimilation group Lehava, the very group that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told PA President Mahmoud Abbas he will be designating as a foreign terrorist organization.

“This is a woman with whom we’ve been in contact for a long time,” Lehava chairman Bentzi Gopstein told Arutz Sheva. “She was crying for help. It was a very complex IDF evacuation because her [Arab] family didn’t want her to leave.”

According to Religious Zionist chairman Betzalel Smotrich, the lives of the woman and son hung in the balance prior to the rescue in a race between the IDF and the PA security forces.

They are now safe in one of Lehava’s safe homes. Gopstein made a special trip from northern Israel, where he is vacationing with his family, to meet the woman and ensure she has everything she needs.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)