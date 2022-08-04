HEAT WAVE: Dangerous Heat, Humidity Smother NYC Area Thursday

New York and the US Northeast will swelter through one of the hottest days of summer on Thursday, pushing energy demand higher as people crank up air conditioners to keep cool.

The high in Manhattan’s Central Park is expected to reach 97 degrees. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s, though it’ll feel like it’s at or above 100 for NYC and New Jersey.

With the wave of blistering temperatures expected to peak, the National Weather Service issued heat advisories for nearly the entire tri-state area, with the exception of the Jersey Shore and pockets of the Hudson Valley. The heat advisory lasts from 11 a.m. Thursday through 8 p.m. Friday.

The heat may stress New York City’s power system, after repeated hits of hot, humid weather this summer. Consolidated Edison, which operates the utility for most of the city, is mobilizing crews for any repairs needed. Early last week, the company asked parts of Brooklyn to conserve electricity so it could do repairs.

