HORROR ON THE PALISADES: 4 Killed When Shuttle Bus Overturns

Four people died and another eight were hurt, some of them severely, when a shuttle van with a dozen aboard flipped over in the center median of New Jersey’s Palisades Interstate Parkway early Friday, authorities say.

Highway police responding to a call about a southbound accident in Englewood Cliffs found a mangled Ford cargo van with New York plates flipped on its left side in a wooded area off the span around 1:30 a.m. Several people were trapped, they said.

Hatzalah from Rockland County, Bergen County and NYC all responded along with local emergency personnel.

No details on the victims or a possible cause of the single-vehicle accident were immediately available. Police say the four people who died at the scene had suffered severe trauma. Eight victims were taken to hospitals, some with severe head trauma and others with minor complaints, officials said. It wasn’t clear how many survivors had life-threatening injuries early Friday.

Chevra Kaddisha services were not needed in this terribly tragic incident.

