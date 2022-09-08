FOUND! Missing Autistic Child Found After Massive Search in Monsey

A frantic search came to a happy ending on Thursday, when a 4-year-old autisitc missing child was found.

Chaverim of Rockland, Rockland Sheriff Department, Ramapo Police, NY State Police and other emergency personnel had been searching for the missing child a few hours, and were assisted by K9 dogs and choppers in the air.

All earlier details about the child’s identity have been removed from this story.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)