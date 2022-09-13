Open Letter to NYS Education Dept from Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of America and Vaad Roshei Yeshivah of Torah Umesorah

We write on behalf of the yeshiva community of this State and its diverse educational institutions.

As religious Jews, we seek above all else to raise our families in the traditions of our faith. We all stand as one!

Our people have sacrificed so much over the millennia to preserve the institution of the yeshiva – the foundation of our faith.

We cannot relinquish control of the yeshivas that are the essence of our people. We cannot surrender control of our curricula. We cannot abandon to others the selection of our teaching staff.

Our religious requirements have not been adequately addressed. Our rabbinic leadership has not been properly heard. Our 300,000 pleas of our communities have not been given the attention they deserve.

Our people simply cannot abandon our religious values. With the help of G-d we will not permit it to happen.

