Open Letter to NYS Education Dept from Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of America and Vaad Roshei Yeshivah of Torah Umesorah

We write on behalf of the yeshiva community of this State and its diverse educational institutions.
As religious Jews, we seek above all else to raise our families in the traditions of our faith. We all stand as one!
Our people have sacrificed so much over the millennia to preserve the institution of the yeshiva – the foundation of our faith.
We cannot relinquish control of the yeshivas that are the essence of our people. We cannot surrender control of our curricula. We cannot abandon to others the selection of our teaching staff.
Our religious requirements have not been adequately addressed. Our rabbinic leadership has not been properly heard. Our 300,000 pleas of our communities have not been given the attention they deserve.
Our people simply cannot abandon our religious values. With the help of G-d we will not permit it to happen.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Then stop taking state money that comes from OUR tax dollar!
Why not take state money to support secular education in yeshivas as public schools do?
I think this perspective is wrong.
Why cant we admit that Chassidish education is bad, but its not what most yeshivahs provide. Let Chassidish yeshivahs shape up and then none us will suffer. Chassidish education (of lack of it) has nothing to do with Torah. We can only win with Emes not with letters like this.
If the yeshivas in NY prepare their students for the Regents why not take state money?
We need to work out some sort of compromise with the government. A full scale war with them will not be good.
Then stop taking state money that comes from OUR tax dollar
I’m just getting back my 10k school tax that i’m paying every year
folks its not about secular education their goal is to teach about alternative lifestyles aka toeiva and everything associated with it as a normal lifestyle. THAT is the goal not 1+1=2.
I think it’s a bad look to paint this as an attack on Judaism as a whole. Secular studies are not forbidden and taking funding while not meeting the requirements for it is not a moral thing to do.
@lakewoodbt – you may be right but if Chasidish yeshivahs teach what they are supposed to teach NYT and DOE would have a harder time starting this fight.
@Covertcorgi – i agree.
@Marxist – unfortunately Chasidim dont like to compromise and unfortunately Agudah joined them with this Krum letter.
The problem is teaching staff.
To Kach You write, Then stop taking state money that comes from OUR tax dollar!
You are wrong and all you are doing is taking the NYTrashes talking points and making them into a fact. Yeshivos are entitled to various monies simply because they are a school. You get money for lunch, bussing, security, even for taking attendance. None of these programs ever hinged on the curriculum. Don’t make up new facts that never existed.
To Covertcorgi
Secular studies are not forbidden. How true, and the chasidishe mosdos teach what they deem appropriate. Nothing immoral about that. Besides money the government gives the yeshivos has nothing to do with curriculum.
To Marxist
This is why it won’t happen. After reading and listening to the pundits on both sides of the issue, the last few days, I really think people like Nadler, YAAFED, the NYT and their ilk are discussing apples and our side is discussing cucumbers. We aren’t even discussing the same issue. Nadler made a comment yesterday “some of the Hasidic schools were utterly failing.” People like Nadler look at marks and test scores. They look at the arts, science, and sports, as a crucial part of a student’s success. But if you ask the leaders of the chasidishe schools they will say “we pass with flying colors.” They will say like the statement Satmar gave “Our school hasn’t produced even one murderer” (end quote) Our bottom line is that we produce ethical, moral, upstanding citizens Our students can take what they learn in our yeshivos and use it to pursue careers in any vocation they desire. Satmar has shown with their business expo in June, that 5,000 attended, that their curriculum can produce some very successful entrepreneurs in all fields.
bla bla bla
just ignore the stupid govt already or move to eretz yisroel
Channel your efforts to campaigning & voting for Lee Zeldin.
This is only effective method known unto mankind